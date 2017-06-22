Colin McCrate from Seattle Urban Farm Company and King-TV's Michael King stroll past the Mariners' centerfield garden. Yes, a plaid shirt IS required.

SEATTLE - The Mariners have been growing grass ever since they moved into Safeco Field. But now they're also growing lettuce, radishes, peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and more!

Behind the centerfield wall, below the 40-foot-high, black batter's eye is a garden. The Safeco Field Urban Garden is new this season, and all the vegetables are harvested and served in the stadium restaurants.

It's an 85-foot-long patch that fans can see from the concourse above centerfield.

