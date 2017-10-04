Marcus Trufant and family bowl 'em over again.

Marcus Trufant's mom Constance pulled an all-nighter to get ready for The Celebrity Bowling and Billiard Classic at Acme Bowl in Tukwila.

Marcus is the first to point out that mom is the engine that drives his annual event that includes bowling and billiards, of course, but also face-painting, an auction, Sea Gals and Blitz the Mascot. Fans get to mingle with current and legendary Seahawk players too.

Marcus' dad Lloyd plays and sings funk and R&B favorites as you walk in. And fans get to take pictures with not only Marcus, but brother Isaiah, also a former NFL cornerback.

"Of course when you hear the Trufant Family Foundation, that's exactly what it is. Mom, dad, aunts, uncles, cousins, everybody's involved. And they all support and they've been doin' it for a long time," says Marcus.

Mom and Dad Trufant say they're just continuing what they've always done.

"This is just a different age level. But we're doin' what we've been doin' all our lives, just being there, supporting them whatever they do," says Lloyd.

The event raises funds for scholarships and the other work supported by the foundation to benefit kids in King and Pierce Counties.

