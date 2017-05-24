Madonna Inn offers unforgettable accommodations in San Luis Obispo

The dining room of Madonna Inn features its signature color - pink - in abundance.

SEATTLE - With its Swiss Alps architecture and overwhelmingly pink dining room, Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California is one of the world’s most memorable places to stay.

"The craftsmanship of the property, the innovation and ingenuity that Mr. and Mrs. Madonna had to create something like this that would last for decades, it was truly inspiring and astonishing,” said Manager Joe Forgette.

Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Madonna Inn opened as a motor inn in 1955 for travelers. Since then, it's become a resort frequented by tourists from around the globe.

There are 110 rooms total, and no two are alike. Each one has a different theme, from “Romance” and “Hearts and Flowers” to the most popular - “Caveman.”

“It’s a completely rock room, with rock floors, rock walls, rock ceiling,” Forgette said.

The signature color pink is everywhere, from the tennis court to the cocktail lounge's most popular drink.

The nightlife is also a throwback to the mid-century - a live band plays five nights a week and there’s dancing every night.

Visitors who don’t stay the night can still stop in to the Madonna Inn Bakery for some pink champagne cake.

"Whether you're shopping, staying, or getting a bite to eat, it's definitely a memorable experience when you come to Madonna Inn,” Forgette said.

San Luis Obispo is a quick two hour flight from Seattle on Alaska Airline's non-stop service.

