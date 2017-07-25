Macklemore's Violinist Andrew Joslyn releases solo album
When we first saw him in 2011, he was literally in the shadows, backing up Seattle rapper Macklemore on the violin. But with his new album, Andrew Joslyn is trying to get used to the spotlight. In addition to being Macklemore's main strings, Joslyn's w
KING 10:37 AM. PDT July 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Movies at Magnuson canceled
-
The 3 biggest eatrhquake threats
-
Create a disaster preparedness kit
-
What the new distracted driving law actually enforces
-
Graphic: Areas of Seattle that would be flooded in a tsunami
-
New law: drivers can't hold cell phones
-
Rollover accident turns to rescue for one driver
-
Tacoma 5th most competitive housing market
-
People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident
-
VERIFY: Will Cracking Your Knuckles Cause Arthritis?
More Stories
-
Seattle on track to break record dry streakJul 25, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
-
4 fires set at Ballard homeless camps overnightJul 25, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
3.0 earthquake hit Bremerton TuesdayJul 25, 2017, 3:03 a.m.