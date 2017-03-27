Luzia puppeteers animate on stage

SAN JOSE, CALIF.- - A tarzan-esque acrobat befriends a thirsty, curious jaguar by a pool of water. It's one of the more memorable acts from Cirque du Soleil's newest show "Luzia."

If you look for him, you CAN see puppeteer Gerardo Ballester Franzoni controlling the head of the massive beast in the shadows. But most in the audience get lost in the illusion.

It is as if the animal lives, the way it moves around stage. It is a 3-person puppet, with two puppeteers controlling the front and hind quarters with Gerardo next to it.

During "Luzia," which comes to Redmond's Marymoor Park Thursday, the puppeteers also become a huge, metal horse, various insects and a trio of cacti.

© 2017 KING-TV