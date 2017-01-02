Lunge across the lake

Evening's Jim Dever lunges across the I-90 bridge. (Photo: KING-TV)

SEATTLE - It's not much of a drive to get across the 90 bridge. But try lunging across Lake Washington.

Swedish Hospital transplant surgeon Andrew Precht and his friend, Dave Johnson, the owner of Elite Fitness, have come up with a challenge to help raise awareness for National Donate Life Month.

Precht said, "Right now there's 120,000 people waiting for an organ. And every year about 6,000 die. So we want to minimize the deaths and promote transplantation."

Among the fitness trainers and health-conscious medical professionals is one minor television personality who has not kept up with his leg exercises. Yes, Evening's Jim Dever.

"I think you might be at an advantage walking into this completely blind, not knowing what to expect," Johnson told Dever. "None of us have even lunged an eighth of this distance."

