Lunches to try in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood

Quickie Too in Tacoma's Hilltop features vegan dishes.

TACOMA, WASH. - Twenty-five years ago it was considered one of the most dangerous, gang-ridden neighborhoods in the country, but a lot can change over time. Today, Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is one of the city's favorite destinations for lunch!

Here's a suggestion that might surprise you:

Any story about Hilltop dining has to start here at the Fish House Café, which has been serving the neighborhood since 1987.

Check this out: fish and chips for $6.99.

No matter where you are in the Hilltop neighborhood, you're going to find some good food at good prices.

A milk shake at a vegan cafe? Just one of the crowd pleasers at Quickie Too.

“We get a lot of people who say even if you're not vegan, it's really good you should try it,” said Afi Howell.

From the same family that has made the Plum Bistro one of Seattle’s favorite vegan eateries.

“It was food that we ate at home,” said Howell.

The more casual Quickie Too offers vegan dishes like the Mama Africa Burger --made with millet and quinoa and the vegan Cheese Steak Sammy has seared seitan steak with melted yeast sauce subbing for cheese.

“Looks like a Philly Cheese Steak. Smells like a Philly Cheese Steak,” said reporter Saint Bryan. “Really, this is good. I'm not from Philadelphia but I give it an A.”

Eleven-Eleven is a friendly bar known for its grilled sandwiches, but that might not be the first thing you notice when you walk in.

“We're kind of known for beards as well,” said Justin Peterson. “At one point everybody who worked here had a beard.”

Twins Justin and Rob Peterson say you don't need a manly beard to eat lunch here... Just a big appetite.

“We sell a lot of Brutuses,” said Peterson. “That's our top seller. It's a ham, salami, pepperoni, Caesar dressing on a French hoagie.”

Sliced up by the man whistling in the background.

“Carl. We call him cold side Carl,” said Justin. “He keeps everybody entertained by whistling almost every song that's on the radio while he's working.”

Right next door, just follow this gentleman, at Pho Bac. A neighborhood staple for about thirty years

“Quick, fast, and the soup's so good,” said Sonny Chu.

This cash only place specializes in just one dish.

“It's all about the broth,” said Chu. “Everybody came here because I have the awesome broth.”

Just one of the delicious surprises you'll find in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

