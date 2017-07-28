Lots to see at Bellevue arts fair

BELLEVUE - A banana that wobbles on a spring. Kinetic sculptures that bring smiles to every face. Whimsical 3-D boxes built by an animal lover.

Just some of the things you'll see this weekend at the Bellevue Arts Fair.

"We're definitely high quality show here," says the fair's Senior Events Manager Meredith Langridge-Anderson. "One of the best in the country essentially."

For more than seventy years Bellevue has hosted the largest, award-winning arts and crafts fest in the Northwest...drawing hundreds of artists from all over the U-S.

Dallas pop artist Dakota Pratt, whose big banana was inspired by a banana boat ride in Cabo, is here for the first time.

"I like the energy," Pratt said. "It's cool. The crowds are out early. Great area."

Montana's Vicki Fish draws crowds using found objects and her skill as a sculptor to celebrate birds and beasts.

"I love animals and I just love to tell stories about them," said Fish.



The animal world also inspires some of the ceramics by Portland artist Amy Fields.

"I think that a lot of the textures in the ocean are really beautiful but you can find them almost anywhere so a lot of my wall pieces I actually think of as landscapes," Fields said.

There is so much to see but you’ve got just one weekend to get here.

"Come down! Come hang out with us! It's a really fun event," said Langridge-Anderson

