Looking back at Portland-based Grimm before the season finale

Grimm star David Giuntoli talked to Kim Holcomb at Portland's Hoyt Arboretum in 2013.

As Grimm airs its 124th episode and ends its six-season run on NBC, Evening takes a look back at several Portland set visits.

2013:

The cast was still adapting to life in the Pacific Northwest.

"I buy clothing at this place in Portland. They sell men's clothing and they also sell axes,” said star David Giuntoli. “That's not a joke.”

Castmate Russell Hornsby was still perfecting his pronunciation of lines that were inspired by dark German fairy tales.

"It's hard to even fix my mouth to say certain words,” Hornsby laughed. “All that theater training is coming to use."

The city of Portland was also of great use – places like the Hoyt Arboretum doubled deep forests.

"It is a city on the river in the woods, so you're never far from nature,” said actor Silas Weir Mitchell. “Which is why people who come here are nature people.”

2014:

After three years commuting to Portland, a few cast members were setting down roots.

"I have a realtor up here now, I'm thinking about buying a place,” Bitsie Tulloch said. “I really love it up here."

Bree Turner admitted to becoming enamored with local doughnut shops, especially Pip’s Originals.

"Sometimes you don't know why you like a show, but I think this is one of the reasons why people are attracted to it," she said. "It's authentically Portland."

2016:

By the time the show began filming the final season, members of the cast had helped raised more than $1 million for the local children's hospital.

"It's just our way of giving back to this incredible city and leaving a little piece behind once we're gone,” said actor Sasha Roiz.

Turner and Weir Mitchell planned on staying in Portland. Others, like Giuntoli, were sad to say goodbye.

"There's not any traffic, the outdoors are right in front of you,” he said. "It's just been a really special ride."

The final episode of Grimm airs March 31 at 8 pm on KING 5.

© 2017 KING-TV