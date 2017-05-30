Longtime Tacoma business produces ice shipped around the world

TACOMA, WASH. - There's more to making ice than just freezing water. Nationwide, the ice business is a multibillion-dollar business.

Star Ice and Fuel produces millions of ice cubes every day. The process starts with, you guessed it, water. But then things get more complicated.

Inside machines, the water is frozen into long vertical tubes, which are dropped through a cutting mechanism. Then, of course, you have to get rid of the fines.

The clean ice is blasted to an ultra-low temperature to keep it from fusing. The ice is packed and shipped to clients around the Pacific Northwest, including plenty of airlines at SeaTac.

According to manager Richard Reisinger, some of Star Ice and Fuel’s bags end up as far away as Dubai and Europe.

Seems like the perfect place to work on a hot summer day, but employees don't actually get much time to cool down.

“We're too busy running around to get cooled off around here,” Reisinger said.

When the temperatures drop, Star Ice and Fuel’s phones are ringing off the hook -- not for the ice, but for the fuel.

“We've got basically both sides of the street covered,” Reisinger said.

