Locals at the X Games

ASPEN, COLORADO - The winter X Games returned to Aspen, Colorado's Buttermilk Mountain for the world's best action sports, music and festival experience on snow.

This event is described as a competition compiled of the greatest winter action sports athletes from around the world competing on an annual basis. The competition has day and evening events including skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and Bike Cross, were held from January 26 to January 29, 2017 and were the 16th consecutive Winter X Games held in Aspen.

