Locally created Halloween costumes for pets

Samples from the The Coop collections and treats from Pioneer Pet Food and Supply (Photo: KING TV)

SEATTLE - Take it from a guy with "WOOF" and "MEOW" tattoos on his knuckles, Halloween is a great time to treat your pets,

"I've got things like Crocodile Bones or Kangaroo Jerky," says David Bouvard of Pioneer Pet Food and Supply.

Bouvard also sells pet costumes from The Coop, based in Monroe.

One "The Walking Dead" collection featuring collars, shirts and a Well Walker chew toy that breaks in two to expose its guts.

"It's really kind of an eerie, creepy line which is perfect for October. I don't think I've ever had a blood-splattered line of dog product before that looks so cute," says Bouvard.

There are also pet collections featuring Elvis Presley, Adventure Time, Halo and Star Trek. Plenty of choices for both the WOOF and MEOW crowd.

Pioneer Pet and Food Supply

87 ½ S. Washington Street

Seattle, WA 98104

