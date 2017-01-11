Local twins are monster truck stars

Travis and Tyler Groth drive the New Earth Authority and Zombie monster trucks.

PORT ORCHARD, WASH. - Most kids play with trucks. It's one of our first toys, but as the Groth brothers grew, so did their trucks!

They are the monster truck twins!

“I think it's like getting in a car accident like 20 times,” said Tyler Groth. “You get beat around a little bit.”

Travis drives the New Earth Authority, a futuristic police vehicle. Tyler pilots the Zombie!

They say they don't necessarily try to wipe out but...

“You try to get close so that it’s cool, so that it looks good,” said Travis. “But then if you crash, you have to fix it – got a lot of work. But it's about the fans. The fans are the ones that love the crashes.”

And these guys know what the fans want because they are fans.

“We have the yearbooks just like all the kids, the fans," said Travis. "And we go get 'em signed.”

They still have a wall of toys and souvenirs in mom's home. Every year for her birthday, they'd go to monster jam at the Tacoma Dome.

“One year we're looking over the wall as they're packing everything up and the boys said ‘mom, how do you think you get into this?’” said mom Kathryn Kleinwachter. “I said ‘I don't know, but pull open the gate and I'll squeeze through and I'm going to ask somebody.’”

They met a driver and started volunteering on his crew. Did that for two years on weekends and became drivers themselves in 2011.

“I'm not surprised because they took the wheels off their wagon as three year olds to try to put bigger wheels on it and it just grew from there. They were very adventurous little boys,” said Kathryn. “Outside, making things, jumping off things. Whatever they could do to get airborne basically.”

“It's kind of fun getting out of a vehicle upside down if you're never done it, because you got to get turned around," said Tyler. "I don't think most people have. Every weekend, it's a little different.”

These two are different than most teams because they fix what they break!

“Having people come up after you say roll it over and they're like 'oh you're out for the show', which most teams would be and we're like 'oh no we can get that fixed.' And then to come back out," said Tyler, "the fans go absolutely nuts.”

And fans love when zombie loses a limb during a run.

“I'll go back out the tunnel and they'll radio and say, ‘You don't have either one of your arms.’ I'm like ‘Oh, I don't when did they come off?!’" said Tyler.

They say there's nothing they'd rather do...and even though the engine is right behind them, they can still hear you!

“It's loud, but y'know obviously when they're completely revved up, your brain boosts your adrenaline. The motor, the fans," said Travis. "You can see 'em waving. I mean we probably shouldn't be looking out the window, but we're waving.”

Copyright 2016 KING