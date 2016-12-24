SEATTLE - The average house has $7,000 worth of unwanted stuff. This company will pick it up and sell it for you.

When Sam Larson moved into her new home, she decided to de-clutter with the help of StuffHopper.

"Listing it myself just seemed like kind of a hassle," says Larson. "I like that StuffHopper was like they collect everything at once and it's more on my schedule. It's like a little bit easier."

StuffHopper picks up items they know they can sell and splits the proceeds with you 50/50.

Adam Dreiblatt is the founding CEO.

"Over the past ten years or so, companies like Amazon have just made it effortless to buy stuff," Dreiblatt explains. "And we decided to set out as our mission to make it just as easy to sell it."

StuffHopper hauls the stuff to a warehouse. Here, we find furniture, kitchenware, a pair of odd lamps, and lots and lots of space. It's surprisingly empty.

"Well that's a sign that we're selling things, right?" says Dreiblatt.





Years of experience--and loads of technology--have helped StuffHopper find the best way to get stuff... sold quickly and for good value.

"It's a treasure hunt. Constantly," says StuffHopper's Joe Sefton.

Sefton uses studio lighting to shoot some pictures of a Ralph Lauren dining set. Next, he'll choose the best online distribution channels to post it.

"A lot of times before we pick the item up, we know exactly where it's going to go. We know how it's going to be priced," says Dreiblatt.





StuffHopper has sold vintage pinball machines, six-foot knights in shining armor, scooters, lawn mowers--all kinds of stuff.

"We want to keep things out of your garage and out of your self-storage unit and out of landfills," says Dreiblatt.

Plus, getting cash for unwanted stuff sounds like a pretty good deal.

Story produced in collaboration with Start IT Seattle. Connect with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

