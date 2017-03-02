Local photographer makes childhood surreal

"Sprout" by Gabe Tomoiaga. (Photo: Gabe Tomoiaga)

SEATTLE - Gabe Tomoiaga's photos are the stuff dreams are made of. Specifically, his own children’s dreams.

"We could be playing outside, and they do something, right away there's an idea," he said.

The father of three is using their imaginations to inspire his contemporary fine art photography, focused on surrealism.

"All you need really is a camera and Photoshop and you can create magical worlds," he said.

Tomoiaga combines real photographs of different subjects to create storybook images – like a child hugging gumballs the size of pillows, or trying to fly an airplane out of a living room window, or hanging onto a dandelion that’s rising into the air.

In addition to photographing his three sons, Tomoiaga also does commission work. Learn more at his website.

