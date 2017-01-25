Local model putting national fame to good use

Seattle's India Gants is a contestant on this season of America's Next Top Model. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE - She could end up as America's Next Top Model. But for India Gants, compassion is in fashion.

Gants said, "How can I use the exposure from the show to help out an organization that's so dear to my heart?"

The beauty from Bellevue is a fan favorite on VH1's new reboot of America's Next Top Model.

It's a dream-come-true for the 20-year-old, who started modeling in 2013.

"I guess I put on a whole different persona when there's a camera in front of me," said Gants.

And the cameras are always on.

"I used to have nightmares about waking up to a camera next to me," she said.

The show pits contestants against each other in weekly challenges. The most nerve-wracking one may have been the surprise nude photo shoot.

"I always told myself I would never pose nude," said Gants, who made ample use of the set's beaded strand backdrop, which she draped over herself. "I was, like, covered in pearls and covering everything."

Now midway through the aired episodes, both Gants and fellow Seattle model Binta Gibba are still in the running. Despite moments of high drama, India has been able to forge friendships with most of the contestants.

"We're all sisters now," she said.

In fact, Dibba and ANTM catwalker Courtney Nelson will be helping India support her favorite charity. A fundraising fashion show called Casey Catwalk, organized by Gants, will feature kids from Whidbey Island's Kiwanis Camp Casey, a summer camp for children and teens with disabilities.

Gants said, "It's everyone's happy place."

Camp Casey has touched India's heart since she first volunteered there at the age of 16.

"The kids are so great and it's, seriously, changed my life," Gants said.

No matter where the world of modeling takes India Gants, she doesn't just want to do great things. She also wants to do good.

The Casey Catwalk Fashion Show takes place February 26 at the Landing at Tyee in Seattle. Click here for tickets and more information.

Copyright 2016 KING