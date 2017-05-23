Local icon celebrates a century of music magic

SEATTLE - The famed Columbia City Theater turned 100 years old this year, with voices of the past still echoing through its much-heralded performance space.

A parade of musical legends have performed here in the heart of this southeast Seattle neighborhood, from Jimi Hendrix and Ella Fitzgerald, to Macklemore and Soundgarden.

The theater also features a full recording studio with vintage sound board, a favorite with musicians who want to capture their live performances with top-quality recordings.

This place has spirit, and spirits. Some visitors and staff, including General Manager Lara Lavi, have reported seeing ghosts around this old haunt. Maybe they're artists from years gone by who just can't part with the theater's celebrated sound.

