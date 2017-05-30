Local breast cancer survivor can't be stopped

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WASH. - No one should have to go through what Brenda Frost did in the winter of 2009. Shortly after being laid off, she decided to use part of her down time to get a long overdue mammogram.

"First scan they went, hmmm, that looks odd. Did it again it was like, we need you to come back."

Frost had breast cancer. She decided to have a mastectomy, but that's wasn’t the end of her story.

"It was a week after my surgery that my doctor called and said we found something more."

Doctors found tumors. Chemotherapy was next, but Frost remained focused on getting better.

"I tried not to second guess what might have been or what I might have done and instead just look forward to what's next."

What was next turned out to be a life-changing experience.

"I hadn't been active before. And I had found an organization that's local called Team Survivor Northwest."

Team Survivor supports women in recovery through physical activities. Frost began walking, then jogging. Soon she found herself signing up for a race.

"I decided to do the Koman Race for the Cure."

That race would become a turning point in her road to recovery.

"As you come into the finish, if you're a survivor, they have a special lane for you and, I still tear up when I think about it, my daughter came up next to me at the end and we just, we held hands and we ran up the survivor lane and it was like wow, I never thought I'd be there."

"I wanted to take charge in some way and exercise was it for me. So doing that Koman Race for the Cure that year was kind of like ok, I can do this, I'm going to make it."

That race would be far from her last. Frost has now competed in 5k's, 10k's, half marathons, even triathlons.

"There's been so much research done around exercise and cancer and one of the big findings recently is that exercise can help both reduce the risks of occurrence. It can help you through the treatment and it can also help maybe prevent you getting breast cancer in the first place."

Brenda Frost says you don't need to be an athlete to do what she does. you just need to have the will to take that first step.

"Don't let the diagnose of cancer stop you from doing what you want to do," Said Frost "You can do this. Come out and join me."



Brenda Frost will be running this Sunday, June 4 in the Komen Puget Sound Race for the Cure, at Seattle Center.

Participants are encouraged to look for a photo booth set up by Premera Blue Cross. Anyone who comes in to take a photo, Premera will donate $5 to Komen. If you upload your photo to social media with the hashtag #Yourcorner, Premera will donate $10 to Komen.



© 2017 KING-TV