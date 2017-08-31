Bumbershoot 2015 (Photo: Alex Tran)

SEATTLE - Labor Day weekend is here, and many of you will be at the Bumbershoot music festival.

This year, there are more than a dozen local bands you can cheer on:

See the full 2017 lineup here.

Friday, Sep. 1

3:15 p.m. Jason McCue - The winner of this year's Sound Off! Jason McCue -- armed with only an acoustic guitar -- takes to the Fisher Green stage .

. 4:10 p.m. Acapulco Lips - Catch this Seattle band and their fresh take on the garage rock revival sound at the KEXP Stage .

. 5:30 p.m. Dude York - Stick around the KEXP stage for another hometown band.

Saturday, Sep. 2

3 p.m. Shelby Earl - On Saturday, arriving early pays off with a Shelby Earl performance at the KEXP stage .

. 3:45 p.m. Saint Claire - The most famous songwriter to ever come out of Twisp plays the Mural Amphitheater .

. 6 p.m. Tacocat - If your favorite 90s bands had a baby, they might sound like Tacocat, who play the Fisher Green stage just a few hours before The Roots.

Sunday, Sep. 3

3:20 p.m. Stas THEE Boss - Formerly one half of THEEsatisfaction, Stas THEE Boss brings her smooth rap to the main stage .

. 6:40 p.m. Smokey Brights - If rock n' roll is more your speed, don't miss this show. The visionary rock band plays the KEXP stage .

. 9:20 p.m. ODESZA - This EDM duo started recording together at Western Washington University and are now selling out arenas around the world. ODESZA will release their third album on Aug. 8, and it's expected to debut at the top of the dance/electronics chart. Catch them on the main stage.

Bumbershoot starts tomorrow and goes through Sunday night.

