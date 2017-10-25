Local artist gives new life to broken musical instruments

SEATTLE, WASH. - Although she was raised 20 minutes outside of Seattle, Katie Anne Kurkjy grew up immersed in the rich art and music scene of the city. After studying sculpture and painting, she built her studio where she works today.

Katie creates unique sculptures that breathe new life into broken and discarded instruments, while challenging the mind's concept of reality. She acquires her material from local musicians, exhibits her work in galleries and music venues, and contributes to local charity auctions.

“My work is more inspired by the events of my life, and I express myself through their composition, using musical instruments as my chosen medium at the moment," said Katie. "I also take into consideration who gave me the instrument and what its previous life was before it found me”.

