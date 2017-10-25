Local artist gives new life to broken musical instruments - KING 5 Evening
Katie Kurkjy's art is a reincarnation of beautiful objects that no longer serve their intended purpose. Katie creates unique sculptures that breathe new life into broken and discarded instruments, while challenging the mind's concept of reality. She acqu
KING 7:55 PM. PDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Suspect in case of woman's body found on road arrestedOct 24, 2017, 10:26 a.m.
-
Mom of autistic student sues school district for 'abuse'Oct 25, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Baby food and formulas tested positive for arsenic,…Oct 25, 2017, 10:01 a.m.