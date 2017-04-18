Local artist captures beauty in the face of brutality

Painting called "Nasbiah Holding Helenos at the Hungarian-Serbian Border" by artist Naomi Cox. (Photo: Custom)

Naomi Cox can't look away.

"I kept hearing that it was the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II," Cox said.

She sees the images every day in her job as a designer at Federal Way-based Worldvision.

Cox said, "Amazing photos come across my desk in the work I'm doing."

They are children in crisis a world away.

"I would see photos and read stories of kids the same age as my kids," she explained.

Cox has taken images captured by aid workers out in the field, and re-imagined them in her paintings.

"For instance," Cox said, "some boys warming themselves in a fire, burning mostly plastic, at the refugee camp."

The result is an exhibit called Displaced: Moments in the Lives of Syrian Refugees, now on display at White Center's Dubsea Coffee until April 30.

"They're all pen and watercolor," the artist explained.

They are real people in real crisis, but somehow finding light and life. Naomi Cox cannot end their suffering. But she can find the beauty behind the brutality and share it with the world.

"Shining the light even in the darkest circumstances," she said. "That was my hope."

