The Caravan Tiny House Hotel in Portland lets you have a grand experience in a small space. (Photo: Evening)

When guests check into this Portland hotel, they're in for a small surprise.

"[The Caravan Tiny House Hotel] is quickly becoming one of the best places to stay in Portland, because when you come here, you don't just get a room," said Deb Belman, co-owner. "You're staying in a 120-square-foot tiny house."

It's petite penthouses on wheels that make up a caravan. A distant cousin of a trailer park, it's the nations first and only tiny house hotel.

"They each have their own personality, they're each totally different," Belman said.

By definition, Belman said, a tiny house is a small house generally less than 500 square feet in size.

Belman and her husband turned an old repo lot into one of Portland's trendiest lodgings. The moveable rooms are custom-built, one-of-a-kind, and manage to make grown-ups feel like kids.

"There's something just innate and kind of base in all of us from our childhood about small little places, whether it was a fort we built, or dollhouses, or tree houses," Belman said.

These dwellings include storage, interior design, and everything a guest needs, including the kitchen sink.

For example, the Rosebud is a 98-square-foot lodging that Belman describes as a "mountain cabin."

"If you were actually living in a place this small," she said, "you would have to do some serious contemplating about what's important in your life."

Philosophically, that's what tiny house living is all about: letting go of possessions and owning only what you need. Here, people can try before they buy into the lifestyle.

Your experience at the Caravan would depend on which tiny house you choose. Caboose, for example, is 140 square feet in size and features a drop-down table that turns any dining room into a dance floor.

Skyline is the same size, but a shed roof makes it feel bigger. Plus, a queen size bed and a pull-out couch allows for it to sleep four.

And for those who prefer more spacious accommodations, Tandem is the largest tiny house at 160 square feet.

"This is the mansion of tiny houses," Belman said.

All the tiny houses cost $125 a night and include hotel luxuries, such as room service from Radio Room across the street, which delivers to guests until 2 a.m.

It's the perfect getaway for guests who believe that living the good life doesn't have to mean living large.

The Caravan Tiny House Hotel

5015 NE 11th Ave

Portland, OR 97211

(503) 288-5225





