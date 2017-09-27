'Live Wire with Luke Burbank' comes to Seattle's Neptune Theater

Luke Burbank hosts Live Wire! , a nationally broadcast public radio show featuring live theater.

Variety show Live Wire! is taping at the Neptune Theater on Saturday.

The arts and entertainment show, now in its 14th year, broadcasts nationally and brings live theater to public radio. It’s hosted by Seattle native Luke Burbank.

"It's sort of like The Tonight Show on the radio,” he said. “We have a house band. I'm at a desk and I have a mic, and when I introduce people, a band plays them out."

Guests include everyone from actors and comedians to musicians and cultural observers.

The show is an independently produced non-profit based in Portland. Taping a show in Seattle is meaningful for Burbank.

"To be totally cheesy, the fact that they put my name up on the marquee at the Neptune - 12 year old Luke can't even handle that,” he said.

Tickets are still available for the September 30th show, which features filmmaker Lynn Shelton, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver writer Kevin Avery, and musician Makana. Doors open at 7 pm.

