Live music in Seattle, week of 9/5 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 9/5.

LIVE MUSIC

THURS 9/7 Ages and Ages - The Tractor - These Portland folk rockers' latest album, "Something to Ruin," came out last year on Partisan records.

FRI 9/8 Broncho - The Sunset - These Oklahoma indie rockers followed up their 2016 album, "Double Vanity," with the summery single “Get In My Car.”

SAT 9/9 Tomo Nakayama - Fremont Abbey - This Seattle singer-songwriter celebrates his album release Saturday. Nakayama's new album is "Pieces of Sky."

SUN 9/10 Benjamin Booker - Neumos - This soul rocker's new album features the politically charged title track, "Witness."

SUN 9/10 and MON 9/11 Mac DeMarco - The Moore - This crown prince of indie rock has a new album, "This Old Dog." DeMarco has a habit of jumping off balconies to crowd surf, as he did last time he played at The Neptune. So if you’re seated under the overhang, heads up!

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

THURS 9/7 Tomo Nakayama - 9:30 a.m.

MON 9/11 Benjamin Booker - 3 p.m.

