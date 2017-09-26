Live music in Seattle, week of 9/26 - KEXP's Music That Matters

The Dream Syndicate

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 9/26.

LIVE MUSIC

WED 9/27 Japanese Breakfast - The Crocodile - This indie pop band is the solo project of Michelle Zauner of Little Big League. Their new album is called "Soft Sounds from Another Planet."

- The Crocodile - This indie pop band is the solo project of Michelle Zauner of Little Big League. Their new album is called "Soft Sounds from Another Planet." THURS 9/28 Sera Cahoone - Neumos - This twangy singer-songwriter and Seattle local played drums for both Carissa's Wierd and Band of Horses before going solo. Her fourth album, "From Where I Started" came out in March.

- Neumos - This twangy singer-songwriter and Seattle local played drums for both Carissa's Wierd and Band of Horses before going solo. Her fourth album, "From Where I Started" came out in March. SAT 9/30 Sturgill Simpson - Marymoor Park - This country roots rocker and Grammy award winner hails from Kentucky but spent a period of time living in Everett, Washington.

- Marymoor Park - This country roots rocker and Grammy award winner hails from Kentucky but spent a period of time living in Everett, Washington. SAT 9/30 The Dream Syndicate - The Tractor - This band was originally active from 1981-1989 but reunited in 2012. Their long-awaited fifth album "How Did I Find Myself Here?" was released earlier this year.

- The Tractor - This band was originally active from 1981-1989 but reunited in 2012. Their long-awaited fifth album "How Did I Find Myself Here?" was released earlier this year. SUN 10/1 Billy Bragg - The Neptune - This British troubadour, storyteller and political rabble-rouser recorded his latest album, "Shine A Light: Field Recordings from the Great American Railroad" at train stations across the US.

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

SAT 9/30 - The Dream Syndicate - 2 p.m.

- 2 p.m. See the full KEXP schedule here.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV