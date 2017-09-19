Live music in Seattle, week of 9/19 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 9/19.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 9/20 Iska Dhaaf - The Crocodile - This former Seattle (now New York) band got their name from a Somali phrase roughly translated as "let it go." The duo features Nathan Quiroga of Mad Rad and Benjamin Verdoes of Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band.
- WED 9/20 and FRI 9/22 The Barrett Martin Group - Jazzbones (9/20) - Nectar (9/22) - Martin is famously the drummer for The Screaming Trees and Mad Season.
- THURS 9/21 Modest Mouse (with special guest Built to Spill) - Washington State Fair - Built to Spill is opening for Modest Mouse, and lead singer Doug Martsch just announced a solo show at Fremont Abbey on Oct. 20.
- SAT 9/23 The Shins - Marymoor Park - The Shins formed in Albuquerque and are now based in Portland. Their fifth album, "Heartworms," came out in March.
- SAT 9/23 Future Islands - The Neptune - Future Islands' fifth album, "The Far Field" came out this spring.
- SUN 9/24 Ride - The Neptune - Their new album, "Weather Diaries," came out in June and was their first release in 21 years.
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)
