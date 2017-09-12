Live music in Seattle, week of 9/12 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 9/12.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 9/13 Pups - Neumos - This punk band hails from Toronto and is made of four childhood friends.
- THURS 9/14 Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas - Columbia City Theater - Hernandez hails from Detroit. Her sophomore album, "Telephone/Telefono" came out earlier this year. It’s a double album -- half in English, half in Spanish.
- THURS 9/14 and FRI 9/15 Fleet Foxes - The Paramount - After a long six-year hiatus, Robin Pecknold and Fleet Foxes returned with the release of "Crack Up" earlier this summer.
- SAT 9/16 Deerhoof - The Crocodile - San Francisco noise pop weirdos Deerhoof released their 14th album, "Mountain Moves," on Sep. 8.
- MON 9/18 Bonobo - The Paramount - Bonobo is a British musician, producer and DJ. His latest studio album, "Migration," came out in January.
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)
- MON 9/18 Rostam - Rostam is a multi-instrumentalist and former Vampire Weekend producer. He hasn’t announced any other Washington shows, so if you want to catch him live, come to KEXP on Monday at noon. It's free, and you're invited! Rostam’s new album, "Half-Light," comes out Sep. 15.
