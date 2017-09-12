Live music in Seattle, week of 9/12 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Rostam

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 9/12.

LIVE MUSIC

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

- Rostam is a multi-instrumentalist and former Vampire Weekend producer. He hasn’t announced any other Washington shows, so if you want to catch him live, come to KEXP on Monday at noon. It's free, and you're invited! Rostam’s new album, "Half-Light," comes out Sep. 15. See the full KEXP schedule here.

