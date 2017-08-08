Live music in Seattle, week of 8/8 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Steve Earle

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 8/8.

LIVE MUSIC

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

WED 8/9 - Amadou & Mariam - Catch them live at noon.

See the full KEXP schedule here.

OTHER MUSIC EVENTS

FRI 8/11 - Concerts at the Mural - KEXP and Seattle Center will put on these free outdoor concerts every Friday evening in August at the Mural Amphitheatre. Plus, there's an awesome beer garden! On Aug. 11, catch Hayley Heynderickx, Sisters and Telekinesis. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV