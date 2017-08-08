Live music in Seattle, week of 8/8 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 8/8.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 8/9 and THURS 8/10 - Amadou & Mariam - Triple Door - This duo hails from Mali and met at Mali's Institute for the Young Blind.
- THURS 8/10 - Temples - The Showbox - These English psych-rockers released their second album, "Volcano," in the spring.
- FRI 8/11 - Bryan Ferry - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery - This ever-dapper British crooner was the hugely influential singer for Roxy Music. He is considered one of the most influential acts in British music.
- SUN 8/13 - Margaret Glaspy - The Crocodile - This talented singer-songwriter's latest album is called "Emotions and Math."
- TUES 8/15 - Steve Earle & The Dukes - The Neptune - This legendary rocker's latest album, "So You Wanna Be an Outlaw," came out earlier this month. An actor and author as well, you might recognize him from his roles on "The Wire" and "Treme."
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)
- WED 8/9 - Amadou & Mariam - Catch them live at noon.
- See the full KEXP schedule here.
OTHER MUSIC EVENTS
- FRI 8/11 - Concerts at the Mural - KEXP and Seattle Center will put on these free outdoor concerts every Friday evening in August at the Mural Amphitheatre. Plus, there's an awesome beer garden! On Aug. 11, catch Hayley Heynderickx, Sisters and Telekinesis. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
