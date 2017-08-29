Live music in Seattle, week of 8/29 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Bumbershoot 2015 (Photo: Alex Tran)

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 8/29.

LIVE MUSIC

WED 8/30 - Springtime Carnivore - Barboza - Springtime Carnivore is the project of LA singer-songwriter Greta Morgan. Her second album, "Midnight Room," came out last year.

WED 8/30 - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - Evergreen State Fairgrounds - Joan Jett got her start with the now legendary band The Runaways. Her solo career launched her to rock stardom, with three albums selling platinum or gold. Jett is credited with inspiring the Riot Grrrl movement and bands like Bikini Kill.

THURS 8/31 - Sassyblack - Neumos - This Seattle future soul singer and producer was half of THEESatisfaction. Her new solo album, "New Black Swing," came out earlier this summer.

OTHER MUSIC EVENTS

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV