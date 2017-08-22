Live music in Seattle, week of 8/22 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 8/22.
LIVE MUSIC
- THURS 8/24 - Caspar Babypants - Hiawatha Concert Series (FREE) - This children's music artist, also known as Chris Ballew of The Presidents of the United States of America, has a new album out called "Jump For Joy."
- THURS 8/24 - Mark Lanegan - The Showbox - This local legend was lead singer of Ellensburge grunge band Screaming Trees. His new album, "Gargoyle," came out this spring.
- THURS 8/24 - Tom Brosseau - Fremont Abbey - This North Dakota singer/songwriter has a new live album, "Treasures Untold," coming out on Friday.
- THURS 8/24 - Who Is She? - Chop Suey - This trio is made up of Lisa Prank’s Robin Edwards, Tacocat’s Bree McKenna and Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro. They will release their album "Seattle Gossip" in October.
- FRI 8/25 - Beck - Marymoor Park - This Grammy-winning artist's 10th album, "Colors," comes out in October.
- FRI 8/25 - Fidlar - The Showbox - This punk rock band performed their hit single "40 Oz On Repeat" live on KEXP in 2015.
OTHER MUSIC EVENTS
- FRI 8/25 - Concerts at the Mural - This free event underneath the Space Needle will feature Emma Lee Toyoda, Industrial Revelation and The Maldives. Show up early on Friday, as music and beer garden kick off at 5:30 p.m.
OTHER MUSIC NEWS
- Today would have been the 50th birthday of Alice in Chains lead singer Layne Staley, who passed away in 2002.
