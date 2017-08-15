Live music in Seattle, week of 8/15 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 8/15.
LIVE MUSIC
- FRI 8/18 - KEXP Concerts at the Mural (FREE) - Mural Amphitheater at the Seattle Center - What could be a better start to the weekend than a free show, a beer garden and a lawn full of good people? Seattle’s breakout badass band Thunderpussy will headline the third KEXP Concerts at the Mural. Known for hard rock and wild stage antics, Thunderpussy is not to be missed. The show also features The Courtneys and Dude York.
- FRI 8/18 and SAT 8/19 - Sylvan Esso - The Neptune - This North Carolina indie pop duo released their second album, "What Now," back in April.
- SAT 8/19 - Mercer X Summit Block Party (FREE) - Capitol Hill (intersection of Mercer and Summit) - Seattle’s great tradition of awesome summer block parties continues. This free block party will feature a who’s who of killer local music, including So Pitted, Smokey Brights, Acapulco Lips, Youryoungbody, and so many more. It’s presented by KEXP’s own Audioasis, so you know it’s going to be good.
- SAT 8/19 - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Safeco Field - Petty has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. The Lumineers will open the show.
- SAT 8/19 - Washed Out - The Showbox - Ernest Greene, a.k.a. Washed Out, released his third chillwave album this summer, appropriately titled "Mister Mellow."
- SUN 8/20 and MON 8/21 - Kevin Morby - Tractor Tavern - This singer-songwriter played bass in Woods and was the frontman for The Babies. His fourth solo album, "City Music," came out this summer.
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)
- See the full KEXP schedule here.
