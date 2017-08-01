Live music in Seattle, week of 8/1 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Steve Gunn

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 8/1.

LIVE MUSIC

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

WED 8/2 - Violent Femmes - This folk rock band will play the KEXP Gathering Space at 1 p.m.

THURS 8/3 - Deer Tick - These Rhode Island rockers will play at noon.

- These Rhode Island rockers will play at noon. See the full KEXP schedule here.

OTHER MUSIC EVENTS

FRI 8/4 - Concerts at the Mural - KEXP and Seattle Center will put on these free outdoor concerts every Friday evening in August at the Mural Amphitheatre. Helio Sequence will be headlining on Aug. 4. This event is open to all ages, and there will be a beer garden for people ages 21 and older. Folding chairs and blankets are welcome. Seating is on a first-come basis. Gates open at 5 p.m.

THURS 8/3 to SUN 8/6 - 2017 Pickathon Music Festival (Oregon) - This music festival will feature more than 60 bands and musicians, including Deer Tick, who will perform at KEXP on Thursday. Weekend admission to Pickathon includes tent camping at Pendarvis Farm.

