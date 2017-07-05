Live music in Seattle, week of 7/5 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Zen Mother

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 7/5.

LIVE MUSIC

THURS 7/6 - Zen Mother - Chop Suey, This avant-rock duo is kicking off a major tour that will take them across the continent and through most of the summer.

EVENTS

FRI 7/7 - SUN 7/9 Ballard SeafoodFest - This weekend, the Ballard Seafood Fest will include free live performances from great bands including Hobosexual (SAT 7/8 4 p.m.), Seattle's Dude York (SAT 7/8 5:30 p.m.), La Luz (SAT 7/8 7 p.m.), Strand of Oaks (SAT 7/8 8:30 p.m.) and more. So get outside and watch some music!

