Live music in Seattle, week of 7/25 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 7/25.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 7/26 - Blonde Redhead - Neumos. The trio formed in New York City back in 1993, and have put out nine studio albums. Check out the title track from their new EP, 3 O'Clock.
- FRI 7/28 - George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic - The Neptune. George Clinton is a legend, and was the innovator behind some of the funkiest tunes of all time, and has been a major inspiration in hip hop as well. Here's P-Funk live back in 1976.
- SAT 7/29 - Thievery Corporation - Marymoor Park. This Washington DC based artist and DJ collective mixes dub, electronic, and world music influences into their sound. Here they are playing Amerimacka live at KEXP.
- SUN 7/30 - Aldous Harding - The Tractor. This self-described "gothic folk" singer recently signed to 4AD records and put out her second album, Party.
FREE MUSIC EVENTS
- THURS 7/27 - Filson Summer Music Series - Filson Flagship Store in SODO. Seattle singer-songwriters Bryan John Appleby and Tomo Nakayama play at 6 PM. Here is Nakayam playing live at KEXP.
- THURS 7/27 - Chastity Belt - KEXP. These local rockers will be playing free on KEXP at noon. Their new album I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone came out in June on Hardly Art Records.
OTHER MUSIC NEWS
- TUES 7/25 - Happy birthday to Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, who turned 59-years-old!
