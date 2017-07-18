Live music in Seattle, week of 7/18 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 7/18.

FCC Warning: Some of the music featured in this video contains explicit lyrics.

LIVE MUSIC

FRI 7/21 - Derv Gordon of The Equals - El Corazon, This British artist is the lead singer of The Equals. The other famous member out of The Equals is Eddy Grant of Electric Avenue. If you're a fan of The Clash, you may already be familiar with some of The Equals' music. The Clash covered their song "Police On My Back." On Friday's show, Gordon will be backed by California garage rock band So What.

- El Corazon, This British artist is the lead singer of The Equals. The other famous member out of The Equals is Eddy Grant of Electric Avenue. If you're a fan of The Clash, you may already be familiar with some of The Equals' music. The Clash covered their song "Police On My Back." On Friday's show, Gordon will be backed by California garage rock band So What. FRI 7/21 - The Psychedelic Furs - The Showbox, This new wave band formed in London in 1977. Robyn Hitchcock will open the show. Hitchcock has a brand new self-titled album out this year.

- The Showbox, This new wave band formed in London in 1977. Robyn Hitchcock will open the show. Hitchcock has a brand new self-titled album out this year. MON 724 - Waxahatchee - The Neptune, This Alabama singer-songwriter's new album, "Out in the Storm," was released July 14.

EVENTS

FRI 7/21 to SUN 7/23 - Capitol Hill Block Party - Head to 12th and Pike for the best urban music festival this city has to offer. See the full Capitol Hill Block Party schedule here.

KEXP LIVE EVENTS - FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV