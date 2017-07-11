Live music in Seattle, week of 7/11 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 7/11.
FCC Warning: Some of the music included in this video contains explicit lyrics.
LIVE MUSIC
- THURS 7/13 - Shabazz Palaces - Easy Street Records, This Seattle duo celebrates two new albums, "Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines" and "Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star!"
- FRI 7/14 - DJ Shadow - The Neptune, This DJ from California is one of the best in the biz.
- SAT 7/15 - Joseph Arthur - The Triple Door, This singer-songwriter will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of his album "Redemption's Son" with this limited tour that culminates at The Triple Door.
- SAT 7/15 - Algiers - The Crocodile, This experimental band's second album, "The Underside of Power," is John's pick for the best album of the year.
- SAT 7/15 - The Revolution - Showbox, This is Prince's original backing band. This show is about as close as you can get to hearing Prince's music live after his untimely passing last year.
KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS - FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
- FRI 7/14 3 p.m. - Shabazz Palaces (Public Sign Up)
- SAT 7/15 3 p.m. - Algiers (Public Sign Up)
- See the full schedule
