Live music in Seattle, week of 7/11 - KEXP's Music That Matters

John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM says The Algiers' second album, 'The Underside of Power,' is the best album of the year. The band will perform at The Crocodile on Saturday.

KING 8:13 PM. PDT July 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories