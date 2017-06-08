Live music in Seattle, week of 6/7 - KEXP's Music That Matters

My Goodness plays at the Mural Amphitheatre.

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 6/7.

LIVE MUSIC

FRI 6/9 - My Goodness - The Crocodile,This band's new album, 'Scavengers,' came out last Friday.

- The Crocodile,This band's new album, 'Scavengers,' came out last Friday. SAT 6/10 - Pickwick - Neumos, This local band has the potential to have the album of the summer -- if not, the album of the year.

- Neumos, This local band has the potential to have the album of the summer -- if not, the album of the year. TUES 6/13 - The Specials - The Showbox, This legendary English band debuted in 1977.

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

TUES 6/13 9:30 a.m. - Pickwick - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up)

- LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up) See the full schedule

ANNOUNCEMENT

FRI 6/9 KEXP's One-Day Summer Drive - KEXP is an independent station that relies on donations. The One-Day Drive starts Friday at 6 a.m., but you can help KEXP reach its goal sooner by donating today.

