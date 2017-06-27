Live music in Seattle, week of 6/27 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 6/27.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 6/28 - !!! (Chk Chk Chk) - The Crocodile, This band recently released their seventh studio album, "Shake the Shudder."
- THURS 6/29 - Animal Collective - The Neptune, This pop band's eighth EP is "The Painters."
- SAT 7/1 - Tangerine - Neumos, This great local band will bid Seattle farewell before moving to Los Angeles. We wish Tangerine all the best as they record new music in LA. Just remember, you heard them on KEXP first!
- SAT 7/1 - Chris Isaak - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, Isaak's latest album is "First Comes the Night." You may remember him as Special Agent Chester Desmond from David Lynch's "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me."
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (Free)
- WED 6/28 3 p.m. - !!! (Chk Chk Chk) - LIVE ON KEXP (Open to the public in Gathering Space)
- See the full schedule
EVENTS
- SAT 7/1 KEXP Rocks the Dock - Waterfront Park, From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., join us for some free, family-friendly fun in the sun near the Seattle Great Wheel. The lineup includes great Pacific Northwest bands like The Thermals, Jenn Champion and Bread & Butter. The show befits Friends of Waterfront Seattle's Hot Spot program, which seeks to reinvigorate and reimagine Seattle's waterfront.
