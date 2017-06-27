Live music in Seattle, week of 6/27 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Tangerine performs "Sunset" live in the KEXP studio on Feb. 18, 2016.

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 6/27.

LIVE MUSIC

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (Free)

WED 6/28 3 p.m. - !!! (Chk Chk Chk) - LIVE ON KEXP (Open to the public in Gathering Space)

- LIVE ON KEXP (Open to the public in Gathering Space) See the full schedule

EVENTS

SAT 7/1 KEXP Rocks the Dock - Waterfront Park, From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., join us for some free, family-friendly fun in the sun near the Seattle Great Wheel. The lineup includes great Pacific Northwest bands like The Thermals, Jenn Champion and Bread & Butter. The show befits Friends of Waterfront Seattle's Hot Spot program, which seeks to reinvigorate and reimagine Seattle's waterfront.

