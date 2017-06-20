Live music in Seattle, week of 6/20 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Mary Lambert (Photo: Sampaco, Starla)

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 6/20.

LIVE MUSIC

WED 6/21 - Guitar Wolf - The Sunset, This Japanese guitar rock band have released nine albums since forming in Nagasaki in 1987. They coined the term "jet rock 'n' roll" to describe their style and sound.

- The Sunset, This Japanese guitar rock band have released nine albums since forming in Nagasaki in 1987. They coined the term "jet rock 'n' roll" to describe their style and sound. THURS 6/22 - Jurassic 5 - Showbox, This is one of the best hip-hop bands of all time. Jurassic 5 is touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

- Showbox, This is one of the best hip-hop bands of all time. Jurassic 5 is touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. TUES 6/27 - Tycho - Marymoor Park, Scott Hansen leads this San Francisco chillwave group. Tycho's latest album came out last fall.

- Marymoor Park, Scott Hansen leads this San Francisco chillwave group. Tycho's latest album came out last fall. TUES 6/27 - Meatbodies - Tractor Tavern, This rock band's newest album is called "Alice."

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

OTHER MUSIC EVENTS AND NEWS

SUN 6/25 Seattle PrideFest - Seattle Center, Pride Weekend culminates in a show at Seattle Center campus with Mary Lambert. You might recognize Lambert from the hook to Macklemore's "Same Love." Lambert has a new album out, "Bold." See the full schedule

- Seattle Center, Pride Weekend culminates in a show at Seattle Center campus with Mary Lambert. You might recognize Lambert from the hook to Macklemore's "Same Love." Lambert has a new album out, "Bold." See the full schedule SUN 6/25 2017 KEXP Pride Party - Tilikum Place Park, KEXP will be celebrating Seattle Pride all day at The 5 Point. We'll have DJs and food. We hope to see you there! Click here to RSVP on Facebook.

© 2017 KING-TV