Live music in Seattle, week of 6/13 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Low performs on KEXP live at Bumbershoot.

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 6/13.

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

OTHER MUSIC EVENTS AND NEWS

SUN 6/18 - KEXP Father's Day Dance Party - Take your fathers to KEXP from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a dance party! There will be DJ's, crafts, food and so much fun.

- Take your fathers to KEXP from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a dance party! There will be DJ's, crafts, food and so much fun. TUES 6/20 - The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie - Brazilian musician Seu George will perform David Bower covers at the Woodland Park Zoo. He was made famous for his role and soundtrack for the Wes Anderson movie 'The Life Aquatic.'

- Brazilian musician will perform David Bower covers at the Woodland Park Zoo. He was made famous for his role and soundtrack for the Wes Anderson movie 'The Life Aquatic.' Listen to the latest volume of KEXP's weekly 'Hey John, Start the Podcast Already Podcast' Podcast: Besides great new songs from Marika Hackman, Vex Ruffin, and The Maldives, John shares stories about DJing weddings and how his son counts to eleventy billion.

© 2017 KING-TV