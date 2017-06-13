Live music in Seattle, week of 6/13 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 6/13.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 6/14 - Boogarins - Barboza, This Brazilian band just released their newest album, 'La Vem a Morte,' this year.
- THURS 6/15 - Hurray for the Riff Raff - The Crocodile (sold out), This New Orleans band has a new album out called 'The Navigator.'
- FRI 6/16 - Low - Neptune Theatre, This Minnesota band's latest album, 'Ones and Sixes,' came out on Sub Pop, a Seattle music label.
- SAT 6/17 - The Deslondes - Sunset Tavern, This band formed in New Orleans's Holy Cross neighborhood in the Lower Ninth Ward. They take their name from a street in that neighborhood.
KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)
- THURS 6/14 9:30 a.m. - Hurray for the Riff Raff - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up)
OTHER MUSIC EVENTS AND NEWS
- SUN 6/18 - KEXP Father's Day Dance Party - Take your fathers to KEXP from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a dance party! There will be DJ's, crafts, food and so much fun.
- TUES 6/20 - The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie - Brazilian musician Seu George will perform David Bower covers at the Woodland Park Zoo. He was made famous for his role and soundtrack for the Wes Anderson movie 'The Life Aquatic.'
- Listen to the latest volume of KEXP's weekly 'Hey John, Start the Podcast Already Podcast' Podcast: Besides great new songs from Marika Hackman, Vex Ruffin, and The Maldives, John shares stories about DJing weddings and how his son counts to eleventy billion.
