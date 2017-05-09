KING
Close

Live music in Seattle, week of 5/9 - KEXP's Music That Matters

John Richards , KING 7:30 PM. PDT May 09, 2017

SEATTLE - Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/9.  

LIVE MUSIC

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories