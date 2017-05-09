Live music in Seattle, week of 5/9 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/9.
LIVE MUSIC
- THURS 5/11 - Chuck Prophet - The Tractor, this singer-songwriter put out his 14th solo album, "Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins," earlier this year.
- THURS 5/11 - Simian Mobile Disco - Nectar Lounge, this English DJ duo's latest album is called "Welcome to Sideways."
- SAT 5/13 - Caspar Babypants - Neptune Theatre, this children's music singer is also known as Chris Ballew, lead singer of The Presidents of the United States of America.
- SUN 5/14 - U2 - CenturyLink Field - this Irish rock band will perform songs from their album "The Joshua Tree."
- TUES 5/16 - The Flaming Lips - Paramount Theatre - This Oklahoma rock band's newest album, "Oczy Mlody," is out now.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs