Live music in Seattle, week of 5/30 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/30.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 5/31 - Midnight Oil - Moore Theatre, this Australian band reunited last year and is embarking on a U.S. tour for the first time since its 2002 split.
- THURS 6/1 - Elvis Costello - Chateau Ste Michelle, this English singer has released more than 30 albums since 1977. His latest album was a 2013 collaboration with Roots called "Wise Up Ghost."
- THURS 6/1 - Merchandise - Barboza, this is one of KEXP's favorite bands. They will perform live at KEXP Thursday at noon.
- FRI 6/2 - Valerie June - The Crocodile (sold out), this Memphis singer/songwriter will perform at KEXP Friday afternoon. Her new album is "The Order of Time."
- SAT 6/3 - Kevin Devine - Barboza, this Brooklyn indie rocker's new album is "Instigator." He will perform at KEXP Friday.
- MON 6/5 - Mountain Goats - Showbox, this indie band's new album is "Goths." They will also perform at KEXP Tuesday.
KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)
- THURS 6/1 12 p.m. - Merchandise - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up)
- FRI 6/2 1 p.m. - Valerie June - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up)
- FRI 6/2 4 p.m. - Kevin Devine - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up)
- TUES 6/6 12 p.m. - Mountain Goats - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up)
- See the full schedule
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs