Live music in Seattle, week of 5/23 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene. This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/23.

John Richards , KING 7:57 PM. PDT May 23, 2017

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/23.  

LIVE MUSIC

  • WED 5/24 - Father John Misty - Paramount Theatre (sold out), This singer/songwriter's newest album, "Pure Comedy," came out last month.
  • FRI 5/25 - Woods - The Sunset (sold out), This Brooklyn band's album "Love is Love" came out earlier this month and has gotten a lot of air time on KEXP.

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

Other Music News

