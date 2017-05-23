Live music in Seattle, week of 5/23 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Photo from Father John Misty's music video for "Total Entertainment Forever."

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/23.

LIVE MUSIC

WED 5/24 - Father John Misty - Paramount Theatre (sold out), This singer/songwriter's newest album, "Pure Comedy," came out last month.

FRI 5/25 - Woods - The Sunset (sold out), This Brooklyn band's album "Love is Love" came out earlier this month and has gotten a lot of air time on KEXP.

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

WED 5/24 11:30 a.m. - Father John Misty - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up), Members of the public can arrive as early as 10 a.m. to secure a spot.

Other Music News

FRI 5/26 TO MON 5/29 - 46th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival - Seattle Center, This festival is the DNA of Seattle. Although it is free to attend, there is a suggested donation. The band Grace Love and the True Loves will perform at the festival.

FRI 5/26 TO SUN 5/28 - Sasquatch! Music Festival - The Gorge, LCD Soundsystem will be the headliner on Friday night. This rock band will release a new album later this year.

