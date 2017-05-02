KING
Live music in Seattle, week of 5/2 - KEXP's Music That Matters

John Richards , KING 7:30 PM. PDT May 02, 2017

Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/3.  

LIVE MUSIC

  • THURS 5/4 - Lusine - Neumos, this Texas musician's new album, "Sensorimotor," is out now on the Ghostly International record label.
  • FRI 5/5 - PJ Harvey - WaMu Theater, this English singer/songwriter's newest album, "The Hope Six Demolition Project," is out now.
  • FRI 5/5 - All Them WitchesThe Tractor, this Nashville psych rock band's new album is "Sleeping Through the War."
  • SAT 5/6 - Okkervil River - The Triple Door, this rock band is touring behind their newest album, "Away," which is their eighth studio release.
  • SAT 5/6 - Son Volt - The Crocodile, this alternative country group was formed in 1994 by Jay Farrar after the breakup of Uncle Tupelo. Son Volt's newest album, "Notes of Blue," is out now. 

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

