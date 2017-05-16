Live music in Seattle, week of 5/16 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/16.
LIVE MUSIC
- THURS 5/18 & FRI 5/19 - La Luz - Chop Suey, This surf rock band will return to Seattle for the Hardly Art music label's two-day 10th Anniversary Extravaganza. The second night will feature Shannon and the Clams and more.
- FRI 5/19 - Fleet Foxes - Showbox, Next month, this local band will release their first album in five years, "Crack-Up." Friday's show is already sold out, but the Fleet Foxes will return to Seattle to play the Paramount Theater on Sep. 14 and 15.
- SAT 5/20 - David Bazan - Neumos, This singer-songwriter, who was formerly the leader of Pedro the Lion, has put out a number of excellent solo albums. His latest album, "Care," came out in March.
- SAT 5/20 - Ravenna Woods - Tractor Tavern, This band has a new EP out called "Alleyways and Animals."
- TUES 5/23 - The Jesus and Mary Chain - Showbox, In March, this legendary Scottish band released their first album in 19 years, "Damage and Joy."
More Music News
- FRI 5/19 - Six Degrees of David Byrne, KEXP will feature David Byrne's music from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
