Live music in Seattle, week of 5/9 - KEXP's Music That Matters
Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene. This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 5/9.
KING 8:14 PM. PDT May 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photos show the collapsed tunnel at Hanford
-
Workers share video of the emergency calls in progress at Hanford Nuclear Reservation
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Raw video: Tunnel at plutonium uranium extraction plant collapses in Hanford
-
Raw video: Tunnel plant collapses in Hanford
-
The latest from the Hanford nuclear site
-
Owners of dog killed in attack blame negligence
-
Raw: SkyKING over collapsed tunnel at Hanford nuclear site
-
KING Live Show
-
Sources: Seattle Mayor Murray considering dropping out of re-election race
More Stories
-
Tunnel collapses at Hanford; no radiation released,…May. 9, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will not seek re-electionMay. 7, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
70-year-old man assaulted by panhandlers in EverettMay. 9, 2017, 8:06 p.m.