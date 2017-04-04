Live music in Seattle, week of 4/4 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Mitski's show on Saturday April 8th is all sold out, but you can catch her earlier that day on KEXP.

Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 4/4.

LIVE MUSIC

WED 4/5 - Sleaford Mods - Neumos, the British duo is in town in support of their new album "English Tapas."

- Neumos, the British duo is in town in support of their new album "English Tapas." SAT 4/8 - Mitski - The Neptune, this soulful singer's show in sold out, but you can catch her on air on KEXP this Saturday.

- The Neptune, this soulful singer's show in sold out, but you can catch her on air on KEXP this Saturday. SUN 4/9 - Brian Wilson - The Paramount, you probably recognize the name from The Beach Boys and this concert is being called the final performance of The BeachBoy's classic pep sounds.

- The Paramount, you probably recognize the name from The Beach Boys and this concert is being called the final performance of The BeachBoy's classic pep sounds. Sun 4/9 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Neumos, the show is all sold out, but you can catch them Monday on KEXP.

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

WED 4/5 9:30 AM - Sleaford Mods - LIVE on KEXP, listen to the artists play live on air on KEXP 90.3.

LIVE on KEXP, listen to the artists play live on air on KEXP 90.3. SAT 4/8 3:30 PM - Mitski - Live on KEXP, listen to the artist play live on air on KEXP 90.3.

- Live on KEXP, listen to the artist play live on air on KEXP 90.3. MON 4/10 10:00 AM - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Live on KEXP, (Public Sign Up) See the artists perform live in KEXP's Gathering Space.

- Live on KEXP, (Public Sign Up) See the artists perform live in KEXP's Gathering Space.

OTHER NEWS

FRI 4/7 - Peal Jam - Congratulations to the local legends as they enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

