Live music in Seattle, week of 4/26 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 4/26.
LIVE MUSIC
- FRI 4/28 - The Helio Sequence - The Tractor, this Portland band has toured with many bands like Modest Mouse.
- FRI 4/28 - Pond - Nuemos, this psychedelic rock band of Australia often shares team members with another Australian band, Tame Impala.
- FRI 4/28 - Laura Marling - The Showbox, this British singer/songwriter recently released the album "Semper Femina."
- SAT 4/29 - Tim Kasher - Barboza, this indie rocker from Omaha is also the frontman of Cursive and The Good Life. His new solo album, "No Resolution," is coming out this year.
- SAT 4/29 - Sondre Lerche - Columbia City Theater, this Norwegian singer-songwriter released his eight studio album, "Pleasure," last month.
KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)
- FRI 4/28 11 a.m. - Laura Marling - LIVE AT KEXP (Public Sign Up) Watch Laura Marling perform live at the KEXP studio.
OTHER MUSIC NEWS
- SAT 4/29 and SUN 4/30 - Punk Rock Flea Market - This event, which is open to all ages, will have punk music and food trucks. So come on down to the KEXP Gathering Space, the Vera Project and the SIFF Film Center for bands, bargains and booze.
